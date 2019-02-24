Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

"Good Morning" from Singing In The Rain (1952)

The world is a little less cheery to me without Stanley Donen. If you made me actually sit down and list the movies that will sit in my heart forever, at least three of them are Stanley Donen films (Singing In The Rain, Funny Face and Two for the Road -- RIP my beautiful Albert Finney as well--and I'd struggle with not including Charade or The Little Prince in there as well). But today, let us celebrate the exuberance and joy that it a Stanley Donen film.

We're gonna need that positivity with today's line up. The crazy has really ratcheted up and it's only gonna get worse. We're going to be bombarded with craziness, gaslighting, ratfcking, lies, spin, propaganda and just plain stupidity. Be wary of news you pass on. It may have come from a Russian troll farm, or a Chinese bot, or from a QAnon conspiracist. Be armed with facts. Be skeptical of confirmation bias. And remember to keep your head up. This community is a great one to hold onto in times of chaos.

ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. ABC’s Dan Abrams; and Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law School professor emeritus. Panel on North Korea: Tom Bossert, former Trump homeland security and counterterrorism adviser; Jung Pak, former CIA analyst; and former Gov. Bill Richardson, D-N.M., former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Political Panel: Republican strategist Alex Castellanos; former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.; Rachael Bade of The Washington Post; Patrick Gaspard, Obama White House political affairs director; and former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D. NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark; Jeh Johnson, former secretary of Homeland Security; Neal Katyal, former acting solicitor general; Solomon Wisenberg, former deputy independent counsel. Panel: Republican strategist Al Cardenas; Lanhee Chen of Hoover Institution and Stanford University; Heather McGhee of Demos and Demos Action; and Andrea Mitchell of NBC News. CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Ed Markey, D-Mass.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Govs. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., and Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M. Panel: Ben Domenech of The Federalist, Susan Page of USA Today, Jamal Simmons of “Hill.TV” and Edward Wong of The New York Times.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CNN's "State of the Union" — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Preet Bharara, CNN senior legal analyst, host of “Stay Tuned with Preet”; Lisa Monaco, CNN senior national security analyst. Panel: former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich.; David Urban, former strategist, Donald J. Trump for President; Jen Psaki, former Obama White House communications director; and Symone Sanders, former press secretary, Bernie Sanders for President. CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" — Carlos Vecchio, chargé d’affaires for Venezuela to the United States, Venezuelan politician and human rights attorney living in exile; David Wallace-Wells, author of “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming.” A panel with Carl Bildt, former prime minister of Sweden (1991-1994) and former minister for foreign affairs for Sweden (2006-2014); Susan Glasser, author of “Covering Politics in a ‘Post-Truth’ America”; and Stephen Hadley, former U.S. national security adviser (George W. Bush Administration, 2005-2009). CNN's "Reliable Sources" — Charles Blow, op-ed columnist, The New York Times; Jacob Weisberg, former president, Slate; and Mitra Kalita, CNN Digital; John McWhorter, contributing editor, The Atlantic; LZ Granderson, ESPN host; Jennifer Egan, president, Pen America; Barry Diller, chairman IAC/InterActive Corp.; SE Cupp, host, “SE Cupp Unfiltered”; David Folkenflik, media correspondent, NPR. Fox News' "Sunday Morning Features" — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; former Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.; Gen. Jack Keane, Ret. "Fox News Sunday" — Pompeo; Tom Perez, Democratic National Committee chairman; Genevieve Ryan, founder and CEO of Real World Playbook. Panel: Karl Rove, former Bush White House senior adviser; Julie Pace of The Associated Press; Josh Holmes, former chief of staff to Sen. Mitch McConnell; and Juan Williams of Fox News.

So what's catching your eye this morning?