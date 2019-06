Mikey Dread is widely considered one most influential people in reggae music. He was born on this day 65 years ago.

In 1979, along with Lee "Scratch" Perry twisting the control room knobs, he recorded the innovative 'Dread at the Controls.' The album made a huge impression on the Clash who in turn hired him to produce their single "Bankrobber."

A brain tumor took Mikey's life in 2008.

What are you listening to tonight?