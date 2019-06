Synth based band Six Finger Satellite often sounded like the answer to the question "What if actual robots start to form rock bands."

They weren't really robots though. They were actual human beings. One of them was Rick Pelletier and Oceans of the Moon is his new thing. Their newly released debut album still may raise questions about robots having rock bands but the wonderment is more like "what if they then discovered a chemical found in fungus ergot."

What are you listening to tonight?