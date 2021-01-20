Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Kevin McCarthy Warns His Caucus Not To Target Other Members

He said words were dangerous, and told them to think before they speak or tweet.
By Susie Madrak

Here's audio from a recent conference call with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, urging Republicans not to say Democrats’ names on TV or Twitter -- or fellow Republicans, for that matter.

"You can incite something else. The country is very divided and we know this. Let’s not put any member, I don’t care who they are Republican, Democrat or any person not even in Congress. Watch our words closely. I get these reports on a weekly basis. I’ve seen something I haven’t seen before.”

"This is not the moment or time to do it. The briefings that I’m getting ... you could incite something else. I get these reports weekly, I’m seeing something I haven’t seen before. I'm asking all of you, I called some of you personally, I want you all to know what I'm hearing."

He went on to say, “Emotions are high. What you say matters. Let’s not put other people in danger. Let’s watch what words we’re using and definitely not be using other members' names in any media.”

Liz Cheney was criticized loudly for voting for Trump's most recent impeachment, but she wasn't the only one targeted.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (Q-Nut, Col.) of course went on to mock Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the House's new mask fines.

I guess we'll see how that all works out.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team