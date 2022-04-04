Lindsey Graham Proves Republicans Have No Soul On Judge Nominations

Speaking today, Sen Lindsey Graham claimed it was Democrats in 2005 that destroyed the nomination process and so the GOP will never allow a left leaning judge to be approved if the have control of the Senate.

Graham said, "Now about [Judge Jackson] her being first African-American nominee before this committee for the Supreme court. That's true, and the reason that's true is because what you'll did to Janice Rogers Brown."

Vengeance, thy name is Graham.

"Is because my democratic colleagues back in 2005 filibustered for two years, 2003-05, Janice Rogers Brown -- from the state of California," Graham stated.

Lindsey Graham has a terrible memory. One that's selective for his right-wing performance grievance act for Fox news.

"That's why Judge Jackson is the first African-American nominee to come before this body to be on the supreme court. Because you made it that way!" Graham said pointing his finger at the Senate.

Wow, just wow.

Bush nominated three justices, one was so ridiculous (Harriet Myers) he had to withdraw her name, but Roberts and Alito were both confirmed.

Don't see a Black person there, do you?

Then Trump nominated three justices to the court immorally, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Coney Barrett, all white, Sen. Graham.

Why is that, Senator? Was it because the Federalist Society told you who to nominate? Blacks need not apply.

Why didn't the GOP nominate one Black judge to the highest court?

"In America today where your ideology is held against you if you're a conservative and when you're a liberal we're supposed to embrace everything," he said. As does race for Republicans, apparently

Poor conservatives are so maligned, how do they get up in the morning everyday?

"But if we are in charge she would not have been before this committee. You would've had somebody more moderate than this. So I want you to know right now the process you started to go to a simple majority vote is going to rear its head here pretty soon," he said.

"When we're in charge, we'll talk about judges, differently." Graham threatened.

During Clinton's presidency, the GOP began its downward spiral to QAnon when they refused to hold hearings at all which blocked 60 of Clinton's nominees and they filibustered Judge Richard Paez for four years.

Why was Judge Janice Brown unqualified to be on the highest court?

Maybe because Brown considered a Liberal democracy abhorrent.

"In the heyday of liberal democracy, all roads lead to slavery," she has warned.

"We no longer find slavery abhorrent," she told the conservative Federalist Society a few years ago. "We embrace it." She explained in another speech, "If we can invoke no ultimate limits on the power of government, a democracy is inevitably transformed into a kleptocracy -- a license to steal, a warrant for oppression."

Janice Brown considered the New Deal intolerable, "that enabled many federal regulations and social programs -- developments she has called "the triumph of our socialist revolution."

Can you imagine if Judge Jackson Brown said all roads from conservatism leads to a Neo-Nazi take over of US democracy?

WWGS What would Sen Graham say then?

Republicans already irrevocably ruined the nomination process when McConnell refused to hold a hearing for Merrick Garland and then spit on RBG's grave as soon as she died.