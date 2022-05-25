Ronny Jackson Blames Uvalde Community For School Massacre

Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson singled out the Uvalde community for not supporting old style family values as he tried to spin away from the topics of assault rifles and gun control after the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The Trump sycophant made sure to give his thoughts and prayers to the families that lost their loved ones with nineteen elementary kids and two adults dead after the shooting.

And then the Texas congressman stumbled and stuttered trying to find excuses for the massacre that protects assault weapons.

Jackson was really worried that there was going to be "discussions in the media regarding second amendment and other issues around guns in this country."

Because there's never a good time to try and protect our citizens from war machines.

Speaking on Fox News Friends earlier today, Jackson said, "We need to ask the questions, How can something like this happen -- how could somebody do something so evil. What kind of person. What kind of animal."

Jackson continued, "I grew up in a small town not too much smaller than Uvalde and I could never imagine something like this happening when I grew, but when I grew up things were different you know."

"There was a focus on family and community and church and we knew each other," he said.

"I'm not saying the people in Uvalde don't know each other, but that's been robbed from us," Jackson opined.

What's been robbed, you freak?

Is Uvalde a liberal, Marxist, Socialist utopia?

"Our culture has changed over the last 30-40 years and there's been an attack on those things in particular."

Then came the Fox News approved list of excuses to protect the gun lobby.

"Kids are exposed to horrible stuff -- the horrible stuff that they hear when they listen to rap music. The video games that they watch from a really early age with all this horrible violence...They have this access to the internet on a regular basis which is just not good for kids," Jackson said.

So, outside of attacking the good people of Uvalde, Jackson wants to get rid of rap music all video games and shut down the internet.

This guy is an imbecile.