Kayleigh Has A Sad Over Musk Ditching Twitter Deal

On Fox News' Outnumbered program, Kayleigh McEnany lamented the loss of Twitter as a blow for conservatives because they purposefully can't spread dangerous lies, racism, misogyny, homophobia, and misinformation on the social media platform.

Republicans like McEnany celebrated Musk possibly purchasing Twitter as a new biblical revelation. Now another savior has flown the coop.

Trump's former White House press secretary gave a long lament about Musk fleeing the deal.

"I, like many other conservatives, I remember where I was on April 25 when this was announced, and I rejoiced!" she whined. "We want an equal playing field. Elon Musk was our hope, and it’s a disappointing day."

This was bonkers.

