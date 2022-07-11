Kayleigh Has A Sad Over Musk Ditching Twitter Deal

Republicans believe that being able to spread lies about COVID is a way to level the playing field in upcoming elections
By John AmatoJuly 11, 2022

On Fox News' Outnumbered program, Kayleigh McEnany lamented the loss of Twitter as a blow for conservatives because they purposefully can't spread dangerous lies, racism, misogyny, homophobia, and misinformation on the social media platform.

Republicans like McEnany celebrated Musk possibly purchasing Twitter as a new biblical revelation. Now another savior has flown the coop.

Trump's former White House press secretary gave a long lament about Musk fleeing the deal.

"I, like many other conservatives, I remember where I was on April 25 when this was announced, and I rejoiced!" she whined. "We want an equal playing field. Elon Musk was our hope, and it’s a disappointing day."

Republicans like McEnany celebrated the Musk purchase as if it was a religious holiday comparable to Easter.

This was bonkers.

Republicans are upset that it looks like Musk's Twitter deal is falling through so they won't be able to spread lies, and misinformation through Twitter with no accountability.

