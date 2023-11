Tiger Beat on the Potomac (AKA Politico, thanks Charlie Pierce!) has the bookies on speed dial:

House GOP appears to have the votes to expel Santos

A POLITICO internal whip count has found that more than 75 House Republicans say they plan to vote for Santos’ expulsion, while a dozen say they are likely to support his removal. If all Democrats vote to boot him, as expected, then lawmakers will reach the two-thirds vote threshold required to remove the New York Republican from the House.