C-SPAN Caller Perfectly Sums Up Trump's WHCD Speech: 'He's A Chode'

Paula from Maryland didn't hold back when asked what she thought about Trump's nasty, long-winded stream of consciousness at the debacle that was the White House Correspondents' Dinner this Friday.
By HeatherJuly 25, 2026

Paula from Maryland didn't hold back when asked what she thought about Trump's nasty, long-winded stream of consciousness at the debacle that was the White House Correspondents' Dinner this Friday.

BRAWNER: So what did you hear tonight? What was your reaction?

CALLER: I thought he was his usual. He was a bore. He was a chode and long-winded. And he didn't fall asleep tonight. That's a good thing.

He rambled on and named... about the name things. He cares about chandeliers. He renamed; he wants to rename everything in his name and the ballroom. And he talked about those who criticize him.

It wasn't worth watching him. And it wasn't worth it, just like it wasn't worth watching him on the... on Wednesday regarding the election security.

Also, I was very disgusted and appalled at the hat that he pulled out at the last minute. All he does is run for President and rallies, and talks rally speeches.

BRAWNER: Paula, you didn't take that as a joke, him donning a 2028 hat?

CALLER: Oh, no. No, not at all. He truly means it. He does. And the 22nd Amendment doesn't allow him to do that. It has to be changed and ratified by two-thirds of the Congress in both houses, and 38 out of 50 states have to ratify that.

So I don't see it happening, but he does not pay attention to our laws. He's running through our Constitution. He doesn't care about our laws nor our Constitution, and he has sycophants following him and doing his bidding.

Amen Paula. The only thing I'd disagree with is the notion that he wasn't falling asleep. Grandpa was struggling to keep his eyes open before it was his turn to speak.

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