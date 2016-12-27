CNN Host Corners Trump Advisor On Lack Of Celebrities For Inauguration

Boris Badenov looked pretty foolish proclaiming that The Mormon Tabernacle Choir (and whichever part-time Rockettes were willing to show up) represent the real American people. His job this morning was to justify why major celebrities have ditched performing for Donald Trump's inauguration.

CNN host Don Lemon asked, "...are you guys having trouble finding celebrities to participate in the inauguration, as has been reported?"

Epshteyn replied, "This is not Woodstock. It's not summer jam. it's not a concert. it's not about the celebrities. as Donald Trump tweeted himself, it's about the people."

The future of American conservatism will be repeating the words "as Donald Trump tweeted himself." Moving on....

He continued, "That's what we're concentrated on, The Rockettes represent the American people. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir represents the American people. The other folks coming to the inauguration represent the American people. That's what we're concentrating on."

Please.

Trump does want this to be a spectacle unlike anything that has happened before him and surpass the historic significance of say, a Woodstock, but he can't force celebrities to participate.

So he gets The Mormon Tabernacle Choir!

Here's a list of performers who turned down performing for Trump, which include Celine Dion, KISS, Garth Brooks, David Foster and

Elton John.

Not to mention the crowd attending is projected to be, what, a third of an Obama inauguration? Sad!

(h/t mediaite)