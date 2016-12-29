Top Television Shows Of 2016 And Please Donate To Our Fundraiser
I have to admit, these last two weeks I've completely run out of gas. The long and arduous election cycle took its toll on me. I couldn't find the energy to spend Christmas in New York to see my family because I'm so exhausted and pain from my nerve damage cropped up again.
I can barely watch cable news right now, but I'll be fine by January.
I usually catch up on current shows to review for my top picks starting in November, but for some reason, in between writing articles and researching, instead I binged the first season of The Man In The High Castle, Supernatural, Friday Night Lights, Atlanta, Shut Eye, Arrow, Gilmore Girls, A Year In the Life, Atlanta, Futurama, The It Crowd, Rillington Place, In Plain Sight, and Modus.
My favorite show during this binge was the utterly awesome Ripper Street.
I should have caught up on Rectify, Fleabag, BoJack Horseman, Horace and Pete and Halt and Catch Fire during this period, but the election really through me off.
Anyway, I usually post my top TV shows at the end of the year, but again, I'm too burnt out to really delve into it deeply so here are some of my Top picks for 2016. (Not in any particular order)
O.J.: Made in America (I liked the documentary better than The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, but that's me)
American Crime
Crazy-Ex Girlfriend
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
