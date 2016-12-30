GOP Joe Walsh Claims 'Many' Fox People Think Obama's A Muslim

By News Hound Ellen
Deadbeat dad former Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL), who has denigrated double-amputee Tammy Duckworth's war record despite never bothering to serve his country himself, went on quite the Twitter rant today accusing President Obama of being a Muslim.From Walsh's Twitter feed:

Although Fox News has not (to my knowledge) come right out and called Obama a Muslim, the "fair and balanced" network gave actor Scott Baio a friendly platform to do it for them. The network's personalities have also sent out a zillion dog whistles suggesting the same thing.

Comments

