GOP Joe Walsh Claims 'Many' Fox People Think Obama's A Muslim

Deadbeat dad former Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL), who has denigrated double-amputee Tammy Duckworth's war record despite never bothering to serve his country himself, went on quite the Twitter rant today accusing President Obama of being a Muslim.From Walsh's Twitter feed:

For the past week, everybody has been asking again why Obama hates Israel. The answer is simple really: I think Obama is Muslim. /1 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 29, 2016

I've been saying that for awhile now. It makes the GOP uneasy when I say he's a Muslim. It makes my radio stations uneasy when I say it. /2 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 29, 2016

I say it because I believe it. Look, I know there are many other radio talk show hosts, many other members of Congress... /3 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 29, 2016

...many other Fox News personalities who privately believe Obama is Muslim but are afraid to say it publicly in fear of losing ratings. /4 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 29, 2016

And I think it explains Obama's hatred toward Israel and explains his weakening of America these past 8 years.



It's not complicated. /x — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 29, 2016

Although Fox News has not (to my knowledge) come right out and called Obama a Muslim, the "fair and balanced" network gave actor Scott Baio a friendly platform to do it for them. The network's personalities have also sent out a zillion dog whistles suggesting the same thing.

