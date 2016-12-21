Racist Outburst At Kentucky Mall - Woman Is Banned For Life UPDATED

Merry Christmas to you too, lady.

UPDATE: In addition to banning this woman for life from the mall in which she was shopping, we have learned the specific store, JCPenney, is seeking the identity of the women she targeted in order to reimburse them for their purchases that day. The women who were the subject of the racist rant will receive their items for free in an acknowledgement and apology for how they were treated at the store. Good going, JCPenney.

Shoppers at a busy JCPenney in Kentucky were treated to a loud racist rant by the woman second in line for the register. The person in front of her had been a handed some extra items by friend in order to check out together. Racist rant lady felt she was being cut in line.

So it became about going back where they came from and they were probably on welfare yadda yadda.

And of course now her rant has been seen four million times on Facebook. And she's likely been outed. In any event JCPenney and the mall where this happened are taking action that seems befitting the crime: she's banned for life from shopping at that mall.

“We are aware of the video posted online today from inside JCPenney,” Jefferson Mall said in a news release. “Jefferson Mall strives to create a comfortable and convenient experience for all of our guests and we absolutely do not condone this type of behavior. We will work with JCPenney to identify this woman and once identified, she will be permanently banned from Jefferson Mall, per our Behavioral Code of Conduct.”

I just hope someone plays the viral video at her funeral. She should always be remembered for what she did this Christmas.

The full phone video is here: