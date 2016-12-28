S.C. Lawmaker Who Defended Confederate Flag Arrested For Pulling Gun And Beating Woman

South Carolina Republican state Rep. Chris Corley was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly beating a woman who reportedly caught him "cheating."

Deputies from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office were called to Corley's home on Monday where a woman accused him of hitting her in the face and threatening to kill her children, the Aiken Standard reported.

According to the arrest warrant, the woman said that Corley was "caught cheating."

She told deputies that Corley beat her with a closed fist until he noticed blood coming from her head and heard her children screaming. She said that Corley retrieved a handgun from his car, and then came back into the home and pointed it at her.

Corley threatened to kill himself and then went into the bedroom, the report stated.

The state representative insisted to police that the two had gotten into a verbal disagreement when she accused him of cheating. He said that he was forced to push her because she attempted to strike him with a closed fist.

Corley was arrested on charges of first-degree domestic violence and pointing and presenting firearms at a person. He was being held at the Aiken County detention center. A bond hearing was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.