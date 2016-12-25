Women's March On Washington Will Feature Hand-Knit 'Pussy Hats'

When you watch the Women's March on Washington the day after Cheeto Mussolini takes office, watch for the pink hats.

Knitters and other crafters across the country are making hats for the marchers. We can't all go to Washington, but we can make a hat and be present with those marching.

It's called "The Pussyhat Project"

At first glance, the Pussyhat Project is about making a powerful visual statement at the Women’s March on Washington, D.C. It’s about the hats, and also a lot more. At its core, this project is about creating a form of representation for those who cannot be there, developing connections between people who care about women’s rights, and creating a framework for community and personal agency from the local to the national level. We are two women with laptops who started this project. Your engagement on a local level is crucial to the cause because Pussyhat Project is about all of us. What we hope you take away from this post is this: We all matter. We all can make a difference. Everyone is welcome.

As Bust Magazine puts it:

Today in AWESOME: A coalition of L.A.-based knitters have launched an initiative called The Pussyhat Project with the goal of making 1.17 MILLION bright pink, cat-eared (“pussy”) hats to protest Trump’s inauguration! The hats will be given to women and allies to wear at the Women’s March on Washington, as well as to folks who can’t make it to D.C. on Inauguration Day who want to demonstrate solidarity.

The Free (and easy) pattern was published last month, and there is an instructional YouTube for those learning to knit which features the Pussyhat. So far, there are over 1,400 #pussyhatproject hats started on Ravelry, and 1,600 photos with #pussyhatproject on Instagram.

Want to March on Washington? Can't be there in person? Join https://t.co/DHOPr21juB. Activist Knitting! #whyIMarch #pussyhat — Pussyhat Project (@PussyhatProject) December 24, 2016

On my third #pussyhat for the @PussyhatProject I'll be bringing them to the #WomensMarch myself. pic.twitter.com/wgGpIEO2qq

