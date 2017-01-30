Amid International Immigration Crisis, Donald Trump Hosts 'Finding Dory' Screening At White House

By David
President Donald Trump reportedly hosted a screening of the movie Finding Dory on Sunday while protests erupted across the world in response to an executive order banning travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Soon after protests broke out over green card holders being detained at U.S. airports on Saturday, the White House released a Sunday schedule which reserved the president's afternoon for a movie screening.

CNN producer Kevin Liptak revealed on Sunday that the president's family had chosen to screen Finding Dory, Pixar's film about a cartoon fish who is torn apart from her family and placed in a public aquarium.

Read some of the reactions on Twitter below.


