Amid International Immigration Crisis, Donald Trump Hosts 'Finding Dory' Screening At White House
President Donald Trump reportedly hosted a screening of the movie Finding Dory on Sunday while protests erupted across the world in response to an executive order banning travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries.
Soon after protests broke out over green card holders being detained at U.S. airports on Saturday, the White House released a Sunday schedule which reserved the president's afternoon for a movie screening.
The WH just released Trump's schedule for tomorrow amid what's become a major national/international crisis.
He'll be watching a movie. pic.twitter.com/Ao8BB3JENW
— David Mack (@davidmackau) January 29, 2017
CNN producer Kevin Liptak revealed on Sunday that the president's family had chosen to screen Finding Dory, Pixar's film about a cartoon fish who is torn apart from her family and placed in a public aquarium.
President Trump hosting a screening of "Finding Dory" this afternoon in the White House theatre for staff and family
— Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) January 29, 2017
Read some of the reactions on Twitter below.
Finding Dory: migrating across the ocean to USA, overcoming unfair detention, to reunite with family. Hopefully Trump learns something today https://t.co/sl4fVyfISM
— Melissa Royle (@melissaroyle) January 29, 2017
In case you're wondering how Trump is handling backlash from #MuslimBan, he's scheduled to watch Finding Dory tomorrow afternoon
— haber, adam (@Haber_Adam) January 29, 2017
Note that Chuck Schumer is meeting with refugees and Donald Trump is screening Finding Dory at the White House.
— David Podhaskie (@davidpodhaskie) January 29, 2017
To do:
1. Block US entry based on religion.
2. Stop women from controlling their own bodies.
3. Terrify a nation.
4. Watch Finding Dory. https://t.co/TNmVFG2fwA
— Amy Buchwald (@amybuchwald) January 29, 2017
At 3pm, Trump is hosting a screening of Finding Dory, a movie about what happens when you're separated from your family.
Let that sink in.
— Alex Zalben (@azalben) January 29, 2017
While WH screens Finding Dory, others keep fighting for the Rights of Others #TheResistance #Protest #boston https://t.co/xpPnvhJO69
— #THERESISTANCE (@helmicmom) January 29, 2017
Comments