Amid International Immigration Crisis, Donald Trump Hosts 'Finding Dory' Screening At White House

President Donald Trump reportedly hosted a screening of the movie Finding Dory on Sunday while protests erupted across the world in response to an executive order banning travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Soon after protests broke out over green card holders being detained at U.S. airports on Saturday, the White House released a Sunday schedule which reserved the president's afternoon for a movie screening.

The WH just released Trump's schedule for tomorrow amid what's become a major national/international crisis.



He'll be watching a movie. pic.twitter.com/Ao8BB3JENW — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 29, 2017

CNN producer Kevin Liptak revealed on Sunday that the president's family had chosen to screen Finding Dory, Pixar's film about a cartoon fish who is torn apart from her family and placed in a public aquarium.

President Trump hosting a screening of "Finding Dory" this afternoon in the White House theatre for staff and family — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) January 29, 2017

Read some of the reactions on Twitter below.

Finding Dory: migrating across the ocean to USA, overcoming unfair detention, to reunite with family. Hopefully Trump learns something today https://t.co/sl4fVyfISM — Melissa Royle (@melissaroyle) January 29, 2017

In case you're wondering how Trump is handling backlash from #MuslimBan, he's scheduled to watch Finding Dory tomorrow afternoon — haber, adam (@Haber_Adam) January 29, 2017

Note that Chuck Schumer is meeting with refugees and Donald Trump is screening Finding Dory at the White House. — David Podhaskie (@davidpodhaskie) January 29, 2017

To do:

1. Block US entry based on religion.

2. Stop women from controlling their own bodies.

3. Terrify a nation.

4. Watch Finding Dory. https://t.co/TNmVFG2fwA — Amy Buchwald (@amybuchwald) January 29, 2017