Live Stream: Protests Break Out Over Muslim Ban At Major Airports

Around the country, major protests are breaking out at airports over the executive order Trump signed yesterday banning incoming residents of seven countries including Syria and Iran.

The following are the protests I'm aware of at this time.

At JFK Airport, hundreds of people are jamming the international terminal with signs of welcome. I have also heard reports that lawyers are on their way to these airports to assist anyone detained by DHS under this new order.

Lawyers drafting habeas petition in Terminal 1 at #JFK right now for Iranian and Yemeni detainees pic.twitter.com/REDvh8NoXE — Sebastian Meyer (@sebphoto) January 28, 2017

Newark, NJ will be underway shortly.

San Francisco (SFO):

Atlanta is planned for tomorrow:

A protest is being planned for tomorrow at the Atlanta airport because of the ban on Muslim refugees. https://t.co/aKwFaThsZb — Matt Johnson (@MJohnsonWSB) January 28, 2017

In Philadelphia, protesters are planning to be there at 2pm tomorrow, too.

Chicago International Airport is planned for 6 PM.

Two events are planned for LAX: One tonight at 5PM and another tomorrow at 1PM.

Seattle International Airport at 5PM.

Boston International at 7PM.

Denver at 5PM.

I am also hearing about possible protests at Miami, Dallas/Fort-Worth, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Houston, Minneapolis, and Detroit this weekend, but haven't yet gotten any details on those. I will update the post as necessary.

CREDO Mobile is streaming the SFO protest on Facebook Live. Watch below:

Avaaz is streaming at Dulles:

Update: New York taxi drivers are going on strike in response.

Taxi drivers go on strike at JFK to protest Trump's order https://t.co/63EqkGH2Qa — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) January 28, 2017

The crowd outside JFK is huge.

The crowd outside JFK is huge and more people are arriving by the trainload pic.twitter.com/kvdWlue04q

More from JFK:

And still more here:

And now at Trump properties, too.

@Karoli Protesters gathering outside Trump Tower in Vancouver now too according to local media. — Brett Mineer (@Emerson_Mineer) January 28, 2017

Update 2: Add Portland to the list, too. Protests underway right now.