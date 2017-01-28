Live Stream: Protests Break Out Over Muslim Ban At Major Airports

By Karoli Kuns
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Live Stream: Protests Break Out Over Muslim Ban At Major Airports

Around the country, major protests are breaking out at airports over the executive order Trump signed yesterday banning incoming residents of seven countries including Syria and Iran.

The following are the protests I'm aware of at this time.

At JFK Airport, hundreds of people are jamming the international terminal with signs of welcome. I have also heard reports that lawyers are on their way to these airports to assist anyone detained by DHS under this new order.

Newark, NJ will be underway shortly.

San Francisco (SFO):

Atlanta is planned for tomorrow:

In Philadelphia, protesters are planning to be there at 2pm tomorrow, too.

Chicago International Airport is planned for 6 PM.

Two events are planned for LAX: One tonight at 5PM and another tomorrow at 1PM.

Seattle International Airport at 5PM.

Boston International at 7PM.

Denver at 5PM.

I am also hearing about possible protests at Miami, Dallas/Fort-Worth, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Houston, Minneapolis, and Detroit this weekend, but haven't yet gotten any details on those. I will update the post as necessary.

CREDO Mobile is streaming the SFO protest on Facebook Live. Watch below:

Avaaz is streaming at Dulles:

Update: New York taxi drivers are going on strike in response.

The crowd outside JFK is huge.

More from JFK:

And still more here:

And now at Trump properties, too.

Update 2: Add Portland to the list, too. Protests underway right now.

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV