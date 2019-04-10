Bill To Stop Trump's Muslim Ban Has Over 400 Co-Signs

Trump's Muslim Ban is bigotry as immigration policy.

As Chris Coons notes in the above video, every Democratic Senator running for President has co-sponsored a bill to end the Muslim Ban. And a huge number of faith-based and other advocacy groups are behind them. Muslim Advocates:

Today, a diverse coalition of close to 400 civil rights, faith, national security and community organizations announced their support for the National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants Act (“NO BAN Act”), a historic civil rights bill that would end the Muslim Ban and prevent faith-based discrimination in immigration. The organizations sent a joint letter to Congress endorsing the bill ahead of its bicameral introduction on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, by Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) and Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA).

The organizations endorsing the legislation include leading civil rights groups like the NAACP, UnidosUS and Human Rights Campaign; faith denominations like the United Methodist Church, the Presbyterian Church, and the Union for Reform Judaism; and impacted American Muslim communities.

“We urge you to support this important legislation because your leadership on this issue is critical to ensuring that Congress sends a strong message to the American people that how someone prays should not dictate whether the government can ban them from coming to the United States,” wrote the groups. “Families should not be separated simply based on their faith. These are our shared values. It is time for Congress to act to overturn the Muslim Ban and stand against religious discrimination.”