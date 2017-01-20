Trump Signs Mysterious ACA Executive Order (Updated)

Just after the confirmation of Generals Mattis and Kelly for Trump's cabinet, he signed an executive order concerning the ACA. Unfortunately, we don't know what it says.

I checked the White House website to try and get the text of the order, but this is what it looks like, 30 minutes after the order was signed.

There is some speculation.

W/o seeing ACA EO, best guess is, agency heads are directed to take any oppt'y falling to their discretion. But there are no agency heads. — David Waldman (@KagroX) January 21, 2017

In many cases, discretion falls to a secretary. The longer there is no secretary, the longer they have to wait to execute the EO. — David Waldman (@KagroX) January 21, 2017

I suppose the correct response to, "Trump just issued an executive order" is, "Says who?" — David Waldman (@KagroX) January 21, 2017

Apparently it is the closest he could get to keeping his promise to repeal it on Day One.

Obamacare exec order merely directs agencies to "ease burden" of Obamacare, but does not detail specific actions https://t.co/G9XJvzHw5O — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) January 21, 2017

Update: Here's an image of the order. The text is still not up on the website.

Trump EO on Obamacare now out pic.twitter.com/SIhPpQWwyW — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 21, 2017

Basically it directs agencies not to enforce taxes, to work with states on whatever and however they feel like implementing it, and generally to treat it with neglect.

Update 2: Some are saying this effectively guts the individual mandate. I guess that's true, in the sense that if the IRS doesn't enforce the collection of the tax, the teeth come out of the mandate. But it's a little bit dramatic to go that far, given that it's still the law and it's still going to be something reported on tax returns. I'm not sure having an unenforced debt to the IRS for failure to have health insurance is a particularly great position for taxpayers to hold.