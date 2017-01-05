Arkansas Republicans See Christ In Kickbacks

What a damn mess in Arkansas. It seems that some Republican members of the State House and the State Senate conspired to dump a ton of money on rightwing Christian colleges in the state. For about $600,000 of taxpayer money to tiny Ecclesia College in Springdale, Arkansas, the Republican politicians got about $38,000 each in kickbacks.

On the Board of Ecclesia college is David Barton, key advisor to Donald Trump, and major contributor to Louie Gohmert. There is even a David Barton School of Political Science at the college. Bribery 101 is a required course.

The Republican House Member, Micah Neal, pled guilty today and faces 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

He has taken to Twitter instead of speaking to the press.

Yeah, he took a bribe but it did it in a very Christian way.

Expect Republican State Senator Jon Woods to be indicted tomorrow. He describes himself as “a Christian Conservative.”

Man, I hate to think what the Republican heathens are doing in Arkansas if this is how their Christians act.

Asked about the news at a session with reporters Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Asa Hutchinson called it “troubling.”

Ya think?