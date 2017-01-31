C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Margo Price

By Dale Merrill
Not a week goes by where I don't hear someone say "No one is making real country music anymore."

There is. It's just not on your standard commercial radio station that claims to have a country format. Take Margo Price for example. If her 2016 album Midwest Farmer's Daughter isn't REAL country music, I don't know what is then anymore. She's not heard on the radio much. She should be though.

What are you listening to tonight?


