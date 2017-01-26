C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Royal Trux

I remember the first time I put the needle on this Royal Trux album in 1993. I thought for a second that maybe it WASN'T a Royal Trux record. It sounded, well in Royal Trux case at least, somewhat like straight up rock-n-roll and, dare I say it, almost accessible. Was one of my favorite moody and weird anti-hero band's selling out?

Over the years I've have realized that it is the album by them that I've listened to the most. Just listened to it last night in fact. There are many reasons why I dig it. One of the main reasons is the way guitar player Neil Hagerty mutates the whole "blues rock licks" rules, making it all like some junkie space alien with chicken greasy fingers is playing on rusted strings.

What are you listening to tonight?