Damn You Kellyanne And Your $3600 Cat Head Button Coat!

By Frances Langum
Damn You Kellyanne And Your $3600 Cat Head Button Coat!

I was gonna truly boycott all things inaugural, and obviously Kellyanne Conway knew that, because she wore the most expensive ugly coat in all the land.

Well the joke's on you, Mrs. Conway, because every non-boycotting outlet thought your coat was hideous, too.

When I pointed out to Driftglass that the THIRTY SIX HUNDRED DOLLAR coat, yep, just the coat, has CAT HEAD buttons on it. (Because why the fk not?) he won my heart all over again by noting:

"Hello, Pity" buttons.

It reminded me, and I know this dates me but hey, it's Kellyanne's 50th birthday today (which she shares with the ACLU - Twinsies!) so she'll get the reference...

...Paul Revere and the Raiders.


