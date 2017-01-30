Did You Have A Nice Weekend? ACLU Did!

By Frances Langum
In 2003, Bill O'Reilly did an O'Reilly Factor Exclusive! on "Where Does the ACLU Get Its Money?" because "we believe the ACLU is hurting America by constantly suing to further an extremist agenda." (Fox News Link)

O'Reilly might wanna run those numbers again.

This weekend the ACLU raised more in three days than they usually make all year.

Six times more.

More people donated to the ACLU this weekend than attended Trump's inauguration.

And my favorite ACLU tweet of the day:


