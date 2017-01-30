Did You Have A Nice Weekend? ACLU Did!

In 2003, Bill O'Reilly did an O'Reilly Factor Exclusive! on "Where Does the ACLU Get Its Money?" because "we believe the ACLU is hurting America by constantly suing to further an extremist agenda." (Fox News Link)

O'Reilly might wanna run those numbers again.

This weekend the ACLU raised more in three days than they usually make all year.

Six times more.

ACLU got $24 million in donations this weekend, 6 times what it usually gets in an *entire year*



356,306 donationshttps://t.co/mrvyowdCVG — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 30, 2017

More people donated to the ACLU this weekend than attended Trump's inauguration.

Updated weekend tally from ACLU: 356,306 online donations totaling $24,164,691, which is 110,000 more people than attended inauguration. — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) January 30, 2017

please follow my dude @fshakir, the @ACLU's new national political director, who gave this history-making quote last night: pic.twitter.com/iZiE6NjoIO — mike casca (@cascamike) January 30, 2017

Say what you will about Trump's actions this weekend but it was quite considerate of him to fund the ACLU for the next four years. — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) January 30, 2017

Update: the @ACLU just ran the numbers again. Spokesman says the group received 356,306 online donations totaling $24,164,691 this weekend. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 30, 2017

And my favorite ACLU tweet of the day: