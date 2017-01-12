Don't You Dare Miss Samantha Bee On Pee-Gate

By Frances Langum
We did cover Golden Showers-gate pretty thoroughly yesterday, but it's great to see the brilliant Samantha Bee come to the same conclusion we did:

The problem with Golden Showers-gate isn't that it's true (it likely isn't) but that it's plausible.

"There's a high probability this story is bullsh*t. But the fact that it's plausible bullsh*t is a terrifying statement about what our nation has come to."

No one on either side of the political spectrum would jump on their chair and say "Donald Trump would NEVER have a hooker in his hotel room! And for Donald to want revenge on the former President? Perish the thought!"

No. He would. And not too long ago he would have bragged about it to Billy Bush. So there's that.

Also, any story containing the terms "Donald Trump," "Russian hookers," and "golden showers"?

It's COMEDY CHRISTMAS!

And looking ahead...


