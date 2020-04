AOC might get more attention but for my money Rep. Katie Porter is the real star of that fearless freshman class that's taking congress by storm. If they see bullshit they'll call it for what it is.

Source: Boing Boing

“No. Bull. Shit.” I love this woman. Congresswoman Katie Porter of Orange County, California, speaking with Samantha Bee. 'If you're full of bullshit, I'm coming for you.'

Full segment below. Watch in its entirety.