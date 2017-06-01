First Lady Michelle Obama's Last Speech: 'I Hope I've Made You Proud'

In her final speech, First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated education and civic engagement.

As the First Lady closed her remarks, she became emotional.

Voice wavering, she said, "Being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life and I hope I've made you proud."

She also extolled the value of having hope and being fearless.

"So don't be afraid. You hear me, young people? Don't be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered. Empower yourself with a good education. Then get out there and use that education to build a country worthy of you boundless promise. Lead by example with hope; never fear."

Speaking for me, she has absolutely made me proud. I will miss her.