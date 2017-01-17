Paul LePage Tells John Lewis He Should 'Thank Lincoln For His Freedom'

Maine Governor Paul LePage weighed in on Donald Trump's attack on Rep. John Lewis by siding with the President-elect and demanded Rep. John Lewis look at history and give a "simple thank you" to the white men that gave him his freedom.

Maine's crass governor defended Trump as being the braggadocio candidate and attacked "silver-tongued people" like Sen. Angus King and Rep. Chellie Pingree, who are boycotting the inauguration. Then LePage turned his attentions to civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, who has been very critical of President-elect Trump and called his presidency illegitimate.

LePage was being interviewed by Bangor, Maine's George Hale and Ric Tyler Show and said, "How about John Lewis last week? Criticizing the president."

He continued, "I will just say this. John Lewis ought to look at history. It was Abraham Lincoln who freed the slaves, it was Rutherford B. Hayes and Ulysses S. Grant who fought against Jim Crow laws. A simple thank you would suffice.”

He later said that Rep. Pingree should resign if she refuses to attend the inauguration.

This man has no shame, but he's the model of the modern day alt-right conservative.

And he expresses his views quite succinctly. Remember this classic?

“These are guys with the name D-Money, Smoothie, Shifty … these types of guys … they come from Connecticut and New York, they come up here, they sell their heroin, they go back home,” LePage told a large crowd. “Incidentally, half the time they impregnate a young, white girl before they leave, which is a real sad thing because then we have another issue we have to deal with down the road.”

D-Money, Smoothie, Shifty, ....and John Lewis.... are all running in the same crew, y'all! Governor LePage and his close personal friend Abraham Lincoln have spoken!