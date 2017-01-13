House Votes 227-198 To Begin ACA Repeal Process

The House of Representatives just approved the Senate resolution to begin the repeal of the Affordable Care Act by a vote of 227-189. All House Democrats voted no on the resolution, along with a handful of Republicans.

Just before this vote, there was a vote on an amendment by Kentucky Rep. John Yarmuth which would have stopped the repeal effort and redirected budget attention toward infrastructure. That amendment was defeated with the help of 37 Democrats in the House.

I will be getting the names of those Democrats. I will be asking for their reasons for their No votes. I will let you know who they are and why they voted that way.

In my view, it is unacceptable for any Democrat to stand in the way of an effort to block the repeal of the ACA. It will take some persuasion to convince me otherwise. So while I'm gratified that they did not vote FOR the effort to begin repeal, I'm flummoxed as to why they voted AGAINST a substitute.