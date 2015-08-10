Serial Plagiarist Monica Crowley Backs Out Of Trump Job

By John Amato
1 year ago by Heather
up

Former Fox News analyst Monica Crowley, who was tapped to be the new "senior director of strategic communications at the National Security Council," by Donald Trump has dropped out after being implicated in charges of plagiarism.

In mid December, the President-elect announced his intentions of having Crowley join his administration.

In a statement Crowley said, “I am deeply honored, humbled and grateful to be asked by the President-elect to join the extraordinary national security team he is assembling.”

Gen. Michael Flynn remarked that he is "honored" to have Crowley join the team, along with retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who will serve as the council's chief of staff.

However, soon after CNN reported that Crowley plagiarized large sections in her book, "What The (Bleep) Just Happened."

Andrew Kaczynski wrote:

The review of Crowley’s June 2012 book, "What The (Bleep) Just Happened," found upwards of 50 examples of plagiarism from numerous sources, including the copying with minor changes of news articles, other columnists, think tanks, and Wikipedia. The New York Times bestseller, published by the HarperCollins imprint Broadside Books, contains no notes or bibliography.

Harper Collins pulled the book from publication.

After that bombshell revelation, more plagiarism charges surfaced, including Crowley's PhD dissertation.

That was a swift end to another right wing extremist pick for Trump's administration, who appears to be rewarding every loyal TV supporter with cushy jobs.

So how soon before Fox News puts her back on the air?


