Chuck Todd: 'It Was Surprisingly Divisive For An Inaugural Address'

NBC's Chuck Todd was very critical when expressing his first impressions of Donald Trump's inauguration speech moments after it needed and said, "That was not the type of Inaugural address that was intended to bring this country together."

Host Lester Holt said the speech was an amalgamation of many of Trump's campaign speeches and said President Obama at times "seemed to be biting his lip."

The Meet The Press host then said, “I have to say, it was surprisingly divisive for an Inaugural address — when you're channeling what was real anger out there with his supporters — It's going to play well with his folks, but that wasn't the type of Inaugural address that was intended to bring this country together.”

Holt said, "There's a new sheriff in town."

Todd replied, "America First. There was a point there, Lester, where it felt as if he almost was insulting every living President that was sitting next to him — in very personal ways.”

Tom Brokaw jumped in and said, “He was also insulting all the Republican Congressmen and Senators who were on that stage. He has a majority. But he went after politicians point blank.”

There is a gap between those who think that Trump is fit for the presidency, in mind and character, and those who don't. That gap is damn near unbridgeable. To my ears, Trump's address was nasty and borderline un-American --- for all it's talk of patriotism and "America First." My favorite part of the address was its brevity. Bill Moyers? Michael Moore?

