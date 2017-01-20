Twitter Reacts To Trump's Divisive Speech: What WAS That?

Twitter was quick as usual to bring the reviews, and like his cabinet's confirmation hearings, the consensus is, "What? Really?"

And it's already in the history books as the "American Carnage Speech." Let that sink in.

But for too many of our citizens, a different reality exists: Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities; rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation; an education system, flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of knowledge; and the crime and gangs and drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential. This American carnage stops right here and stops right now. ...We assembled here today are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city, in every foreign capital, and in every hall of power. From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this moment on, it’s going to be America First.

Thank God that's over. We'll call it the "American carnage" speech. Very inspiring.



Mass suicide party anyone? — digby (@digby56) January 20, 2017

It seems oddly appropriate that the most memorable phrase in Trump's inaugural address was "American carnage." #Inauguration — Steve Benen (@stevebenen) January 20, 2017

I'll be unembarrassedly old-fashioned here: It is profoundly depressing and vulgar to hear an American president proclaim "America First." — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 20, 2017

That was one of the most stridently nationalist speeches I've heard a US President give. It will worry both his allies & enemies — Paul Danahar (@pdanahar) January 20, 2017

This rehashed campaign speech filled with dark rhetoric is a disgraceful insult to the American tradition of presidential inauguration. — Mark Follman (@markfollman) January 20, 2017

"There is no room for prejudice."



Or irony, I guess.



Or self-awareness? — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) January 20, 2017

This is Bannon. 100% Bannon. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 20, 2017

Pretty clear Bannon wrote this one. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 20, 2017