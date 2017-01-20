Rachel Maddow On Trump's Inauguration Speech: 'It Was Militant And It Was Dark'

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow did not mince her words and was horrified after listening to our new president give his inauguration speech to the country.

Many in the media have tried to characterize Trump's words as some sort of "populism" just because he mentions the working class and giving America back to the people, but his polices and cabinet choices tell us something much different.

Maddow said, "This was a workman-like speech. It was short and he went through it quickly, and it was militant and it was dark, the crime, the gangs, the drugs, this American carnage, disrepair, decay."

She continued, "You can't imagine the outgoing president giving a speech like that. This president -- [I'm] also repeating the new president -- also repeating that our guiding principle will be America first, America first."

The MSNBC host then explained the history surrounding the "America First" slogan Trump uses.

Maddow continued, "We know how he has used that as a campaign slogan, that also has dark echoes in American history. There was an America first committee that formed in this country hundreds of thousands of people in this country, some of the richest businessmen in the of it, they were formed to keep us out of world war ii. they were infiltrated by the Nazis, many of them are anti-Semitic, part of why they weren't alarmed by Hitler's rise in Germany. The America first committee is something that means a specific thing in this country, to re-purpose it now, not that far down the historical path. It's hard. it's hard to hear."

I cringed as I sat through President Trump's speech as well. It was nothing more than a regurgitation of his usual stump speeches and what we heard at the RNC convention: "America is destroyed, the inner cities are burning, you get shot walking across the street, etc..." It has to be a dark awful view so the great man Trump can swoop down and fix it. Typical megalomania. His views are not based in reality, but when has that ever stopped Donald Trump?

↓ Story continues below ↓

And one wag noted that his speech copied a line from ...Bane the Batman villain?