Trump's Inauguration Attendance Wasn't 'Astronomical' After All

Donald Trump marvels at telling the world how lavish and awesome he is and how any event he throws is billions times more better than anything in the history of the world.

He was was interviewed by Ainsley Earhardt of Fox and Friends a few days ago and said, "We're going to have a tremendous turnout. It's gonna be, from what I'm hearing, the numbers are gonna be astronomical."

Not so much, Donald. Maybe you meant to say "economical" instead of "astronomical?"

Many news outlets including MSNBC commented on the smallish turnout in Washington, D.C., for his presidential inauguration.

In the above video, host Brian Williams, Rachel Maddow, Eugene Robinson and Chris Matthews discussed the topic.

Williams remarked how kind the weather temperature was and noticed the sparsity in the crowd said, "We do see the white space there, the plastic flooring. It gives you a good way of measuring how many people are gonna push in — it's 11:12 a.m. you would think..."

Maddow mentioned that people don't need to be ticketed to be down in the mall and said, "Some inaugurations are big, some inaugurations are small. One of the things that is unpredictable about our new president is that he does seem to be ratings-focused, and he likes to talk about the size of his support, the number of supporters, the number of people at his rallies." She continued, " It’ll be interesting to see if this bothers him, how he reacts to this, if he does, in the end, have an unusually small inauguration.”

Eugene Robinson knew immediately what Trump might say and said, "There were millions outside that couldn't get in."

Maddow replied, "There you go, bingo."

I don't want to hear one word about the massive crowds today. Not one. #InaugurationDay #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/QmgYU87eqz — Norman Golightly (@NormanGolightly) January 20, 2017

via TPM:

Metro Ridership: As of 11am, 193k trips taken so far today. (11am 1/20/13 = 317k, 11am 1/20/09 = 513k, 11am 1/20/05 = 197k) #wmata — Metro (@wmata) January 20, 2017

But, you know. All the dress shops were out of clothes!!!

Did Bane say that too?