Kellyanne Conway Called Trump's American Carnage Speech 'Beautiful' And 'Elegant'

Trump's former campaign manager and now a senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway told CBS This Morning before the ceremonies began Friday morning, that she had read Donald Trump's inauguration speech and it was beautiful and elegant."

But that's not what America received since it has been dubbed The 'American Carnage' speech.

CBS brought on Kellyanne Conway to discuss the days upcoming events and co-host Nora O'Donnell asked Conway if she had seen the "Inaugural address?"

Conway said, "I have, it's a beautiful, elegant address." She said it was "personally written by Donald Trump."

She continued, "You’re going to hear a man of action, a man of resolve and in what we all know to be a divided country, Nora. I think Donald Trump will lay down an important marker to try to unify the country and challenge all of us to follow his lead."

Asked if Donald would be "reaching out to those who didn’t support him, " Conway said, "Yes."

Kellyanne then described his election night speech before coming back to the speech at hand.

Charley Rose pointed out that this is a critical time for president Trump and said, "this is a test and a challenge for him to be aspiration and to bring the country together. Give us a sense of what will do that?"

Conway replied, His words, followed by his actions — You will hear an uplifting, aspirational, visionary Donald Trump, calling for us to take bold action very quickly.”

She continued, "...a real sense of patriotism” and “America first in the best sense.”

The consensus has been that the inaugural speech was a dark and depressing event that sounded like an RNC Convention speech instead of one given by a man who now leads the entire nation.

And immediately it was labeled as the "American Carnage" speech.

Here's some of Trump's not-inspirational speech:

But for too many of our citizens, a different reality exists: Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities; rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation; an education system, flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of knowledge; and the crime and gangs and drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential.

↓ Story continues below ↓ This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.

***I wrote this up on Friday but we didn't have space to publish it. I wanted it to still get posted because it highlighted how despicably untruthful Kellyanne Conway and the cadre of Trump surrogates that populate our airwaves are.