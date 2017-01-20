Donald Trump Thanks Press For Great Reviews Of 'American Carnage' Inaugural Speech

By John Amato
If you needed proof that president Trump lives in his own reality.

For the most part, only Fox News was very complimentary of his speech immediately after he delivered it.

But even Fox News on Saturday wrote, "The mainstream media has been vocal in proclaiming President Donald Trump's inaugural address as "dark" and "radical."

George Will called it the most dreadful inaugural address in history.

Chuck Todd said, "There was a point there, Lester, where it felt as if he almost was insulting every living President that was sitting next to him — in very personal ways.

up

Rachel Maddow called it a militant speech that was dark, the crime, the gangs, the drugs, this American carnage, disrepair, decay."

Fran write up some Twitter reactions right after the speech was delivered.


