Donald Trump Thanks Press For Great Reviews Of 'American Carnage' Inaugural Speech

If you needed proof that president Trump lives in his own reality.

A fantastic day and evening in Washington D.C.Thank you to @FoxNews and so many other news outlets for the GREAT reviews of the speech! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2017

For the most part, only Fox News was very complimentary of his speech immediately after he delivered it.

But even Fox News on Saturday wrote, "The mainstream media has been vocal in proclaiming President Donald Trump's inaugural address as "dark" and "radical."

George Will called it the most dreadful inaugural address in history.

Chuck Todd said, "There was a point there, Lester, where it felt as if he almost was insulting every living President that was sitting next to him — in very personal ways.



Trump seems to be setting the bar low for America in this speech. He says things are dark, so it's as though any change is improvement. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 20, 2017

Rachel Maddow called it a militant speech that was dark, the crime, the gangs, the drugs, this American carnage, disrepair, decay."

I'll be unembarrassedly old-fashioned here: It is profoundly depressing and vulgar to hear an American president proclaim "America First." — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 20, 2017

