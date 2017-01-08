Netanyahu Busted On Tape Bargaining To Hobble Paper's Competition In Deal For Reelection Help

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly been caught on tape negotiating to limit the circulation of the country's largest newspaper in exchange for favorable coverage from its top competitor.

Haaretz reported that the tape is the centerpiece of a corruption investigation called Case 2000.

The tape is said to have captured Netanyahu negotiating with Yedioth Ahronoth owner Noni Mozes. Netanyahu allegedly offered to suppress the circulation of Israel Hayom, a pro-Netanyahu paper owned by billionaire Sheldon Adelson, if Mozes agreed to help the prime minister get reelected.

The Yedioth Ahronoth's advertising revenue has reportedly taken a hit in recent years due to the popularity of Israel Hayom, which is free.

Netanyahu was questioned by investigators last week is a different case over gifts he received.


