Report: Trump Is Working To Undermine Israel Ceasefire Deal

It was bad enough when Donald Trump destroyed the bipartisan border deal because he thought it was better for his political campaign. But in that case, he was urging his toady Republicans to block pending American legislation.

It seems a whole new level of anti-Americanism for Felon Trump to be trying to sabotage U.S. foreign policy. But that’s exactly what veteran journalist Judy Woodruff revealed during PBS’ coverage of the first night of the DNC. As she spoke about how much the Harris-Walz campaign would love a ceasefire deal, Woodruff added this jaw-dropping tidbit: “The reporting is that former President Trump is on the phone with the prime minister of Israel urging him not to cut a deal right now because it’s believed that would help the Harris campaign.”

I am not sure what reporting Woodruff was referring to but we can be sure that she would not casually throw out that kind of comment without a solid basis.

As Digby pointed out, this seems like it should be big news, not a throw-away remark during DNC coverage.

There are many reasons that felonious fraudster and sexual assaulter Trump should not be allowed anywhere near the White House again. But working against a U.S. president while he’s conducting foreign negotiations goes to the top of the list. Right next to stealing classified secrets and storing them in his country club’s bathroom.