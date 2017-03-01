Omarosa Joins Trump's White House In Public Engagement Capacity

CNBC reports that Trump acolyte Omarosa Manigault will be joining the White House staff in a public engagement capacity.

Omarosa is, of course, the woman who told PBS, "Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump."

In her view, she said, "It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe."

She served her master well. Despite being fired in the 9th week of the show, Omarosa went on to be a Trump surrogate and make other Apprentice appearances.

Now she will be involved in "public engagement." Does that mean she's making a list of those whom will have to bow down before her King?