It's Lara Trump's Turn In Omarosa's Barrel

(*in my Oprah voice) YOU get a tape! And YOU get a tape! And YOU get a tape! YOU GET A TAPE!!!!!!!

Oh, dear. Omarosa released the fourth recording she talked about in her book, "Unhinged," and it was a doozy for several reasons.

1. It's of a Trump family member: Lara (soulless Barbie wedded to chinless douche spawn Eric Trump.)

2. Said Spawn-in-Law is caught on tape offering a bribe to Omarosa for her silence.

3. It is further corroboration that the claims in Omarosa's book are true, shoring up her credibility on that front.

Ms. Managault Neumann (a friend quipped the most shocking revelation of this entire thing was that Omarosa had two additional names...) appeared on the Craig Melvin hour on MSNBC to release this tape and discuss it. Melvin asked why she believed they'd want her back if they'd just fired her, and she answered,

That leads to a lot of questions. the president has said he's happy I was fired, I'm a lowlife, I'm a dog, all these things. Then you find out behind the scenes they're saying how awesome I am and great I am and I should come on the campaign. so really what is it, which one of it is it? Is it that they supported me, or did they want me out? He said he was happy I was fired. At first he said he didn't know I was fired. Then he tweets he was happy I was dismissed. This family can't keep their story straight. They can't decide whether they love or hate people. They actually misrepresent that they're being honest to the American people. This is just the beginning of the type of corruption that's going on in trump world and I am here to blow the whistle.

When Melvin asked why Omarosa believed it was Lara, specifically, who picked up the phone to make this offer to her, she said Lara Trump was very clear that Donnie boy wanted her to be the one to approach Omarosa with this offer. The "job" offer that involved:

- the ambiguous duties of basically making a speech here and there,

- living wherever she wanted,

- doing whatever she wanted, as long as she never, EVER said anything bad or negative about anyone in the Trump family.

For her smiles and silence, she would receive around $15k per month. Lara is just on tape saying they don't really want to ever see anything like they did in that December 15th NYT article Maggie Haberman wrote about the STORY Omarosa might have to tell.

How'd THAT work out for ya, Lara???