Omarosa, One Time Apprentice Contestant, 'Physically Intimidated' Reporter In The White House

Reports of White House mob like tactics are coming out fast and furious, this time from an unlikely brawler - Omarosa. Girlfriend appears to have crossed over from "communications official" to bouncer who threatens to break kneecaps, if this report is true.

It is being reported by the Washington Post that just last week Omarosa got into a "heated argument with a White House reporter just steps from the Oval Office." April Ryan, the reporter in question, says that Omarosa “physically intimidated” and that the Secret Service had to intervene.

Ryan went on to allege that Omarosa made "verbal threats" including informing her that the White House had a "dossier" of journalists who they appear to have deemed "anti Trump."

The tussle allegedly took place right outside of Sean Spicey's office on Wednesday evening and was witnessed by Spiceypants and a Washington Post reporter, Abby Phillip.

Spicey had no comment. He did break out the moving podium and water gun.

Phillip reports that she didn't hear what was said but did feel that it was so threatening that the Secret Service could have intervened.

The most disgusting part of this story? WaPo reports that Ryan was told by Omarosa that she was "among several African American journalists who were the subject of White House dossiers.”

This kind of sounds like something Russia, North Korea or Nazi Germany would do, right? No free press. Press is the enemy. Fake news. Alternative Facts.

When contacted for a comment Omarosa spewed out the tag line that the White House loves the most. She stated:

“My comment: Fake news!”

Prior to the coveted position of Communications something or other, Omarosa's claim to fame was being a combative and reviled reality show contestant on the Apprentice.