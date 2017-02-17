The Trump White House Owes April Ryan Several Apologies

By Frances Langum
up

April Ryan is a professional journalist who, by the way, has written two books on race.

If Donald Trump read books, I'd recommend them to him.

Instead, perhaps he should be given a lesson or two on how to be professional. He could learn by watching April Ryan.

Please note all of yesterday happened after April Ryan was threatened by a White House staffer last week:

And now April Ryan is making the rounds today after a very low moment in what was an all-time low press conference. She asked Donald Trump about including the Congressional Black Caucus in discussions of how to "fix" the inner city.

Trump immediately suggested that she "set up the meeting" and asked "are they friends of yours?"

No, really.

And while April Ryan remained professional and hoped that what Donald Trump clearly meant in his answer wasn't actually what he meant:

"I just want to believe he wasn't thinking what everybody is thinking, you know, right now. I just want to believe a better day in 2017."

The Morning Joe crew was very clear that this is EXACTLY what Donald Trump meant.

SCARBOROUGH: We all want to believe, but it's getting harder by the day, isn't it?

MIKA: You can't believe. you have to look at what you see. What you saw yesterday was a bleep-show. There's no other way to put it. We need to be more real.

RYAN: You know I have written two books on race, so, it was a moment.

Be sure to watch the whole clip. It opens with Mika in disbelief that Trump said at presser that Melania's work in the White House would be working on "Women's Difficulties." "She's going to be helping us with CRAMPS!" says Mika.

And Mark Halperin says that "not everyone agrees with Rush Limbaugh's analysis" of the presser." (Rush thought it was awesome.)

