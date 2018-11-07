Trump Demeans April Ryan During Midterm Press Conference

During Donald Trump's unhinged press conference, as reporter April Ryan tried to ask a question, Trump demeaned her verbally and demanded she sit down!

Is it me or is Trump unusually hostile to African-American women asking him pointed questions?

As reporters were calling out about voter suppression, Trump responded, "well I'll give you voter suppression -- " He turned to April Ryan who was off camera pointed and said "Sit down please. SIT DOWN, I didn't call you, I didn't call you."

He continued, "I'll give you voter suppression, take a look at the CNN polls how inaccurate they were. That's called voter suppression. go ahead, please."

April Ryan then got up, and Trump said, "I'm not responding. I'm responding to -- excuse me, I'm not responding to you. I'm talking to this gentleman, will you please sit down? Excuse me, would you please sit down. Please, go ahead."

A male reporter said, "Thank you, Mr. President, now that the House of Representatives -- "

Ryan was still talking off camera and Trump said, "Very hostile. Such a hostile media."

He turned to Ryan, "It's so sad, you ask me about -- " Angrily he said, "NO, you rudely interrupted him. You rudely interrupted him. Go ahead."

He just told April Ryan to sit down. What a pig. — KC Resists (@Kayboom99) November 7, 2018

Apparently April Ryan is guilty of journalism while being Black...this guy will never get it..... — Mary J Hart (@MaryJHart1) November 7, 2018