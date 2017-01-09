Politico Co-Founder Mike Allen Heaps Praise On Breitbart

I'm old enough to remember when Breitbart was a fringe site considered to be doing fringe things. Now Politico's co-founder Mike Allen has nothing but high praise for them.

ThinkProgress:

During an interview with Breitbart News Saturday, Mike Allen, Politico co-founder and a journalist characterized as one of the most powerful in D.C., offered effusive praise for Breitbart, saying he “admire[s] so much of what’s been built at Breitbart.” Allen, who appeared to promote his new Axios project, said Breitbart readers “benefit” from the “illumination” the outlet provides about “this ‘New World’” and characterized Breitbart’s coverage as “very smart.” The interview provides a stark example of how Breitbart — an outlet that recently featured a “Black Crime” vertical, published a piece last year equating feminism with cancer, and is currently under fire for running a fake news story about a Muslim mob setting fire to a church in Germany — is becoming normalized in Donald Trump’s America.

When Andrew Breitbart and John Amato sat down for a panel discussion in 2010, they didn't discuss ways that Breitbart was going to be some amazing independent voice. No, instead it was all about Andrew beating his chest, drinking himself silly, and telling everyone within earshot that he "just likes doing things that are wrong."

Breitbart's vision has gone uninterrupted. His successor, Steve Bannon, has held the banner high on "just doing things that are wrong," and now he's ridden into the White House on the coattails of white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

It seems that Mike Allen would like to ride the crest of that wave into a world of hate and profit with his new project and high praise for Breitbart's vision.