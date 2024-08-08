Fox Sports Heaps Praise On Kamala Harris

I guess when you're one of the most listened-to sports guys on Talk Radio you're given a lot more slack than some other people. Certainly, you wouldn't hear this sort of fanfare on Fox News, would you?

Source: Awful Announcing

You won’t get much Kamala Harris fanfare on Fox News, but that didn’t stop Colin Cowherd from offering it to America via Fox Sports.

Five months ago, Cowherd touted his Fox Sports Radio show as an escape from politics and cable news as the country heads toward this fall’s presidential election. Since then, he’s bashed Donald Trump, called out Joe Biden, and preached the importance of preventing sports from becoming politics. But earlier this week, Cowherd spoke about a political topic that made him feel all warm and fuzzy inside, Kamala Harris.

“It’s an election year and increasingly, we’re being fed doomsday scenarios,” Cowherd said Monday on The Herd. “And people want to be happy. So people are putting down their phones and turning on something that makes them feel happy. Caitlin Clark, Copa América, the Summer Olympics. Americans are much more united than anybody on their iPhone would acknowledge, but that’s hard to sell. We really want the same things, but we watch different news channels for it. People are tired of the angst.

“This weekend, I turned on CNN. I didn’t plan to, but they had a Kamala Harris special, it was like two hours. What I noticed between her and the other guy running, is she smiled a lot. She was happy, she laughed, it wasn’t constant finger-pointing and grievance. And I found myself sitting there for two hours, it was kind of uplifting. It didn’t really matter because I don’t know much about Kamala Harris other than what I read, but it was like uplifting. And that’s why I watch so much of the Olympics.”