Fox Sports Personality Calls Out Misogyny Over Taylor Swift

More like this, please. Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports 1 went viral this morning.

COLIN COWHERD: There's a lot of really weird, lonely, insecure men out there.

The fact that a pop star, the world's biggest pop star, is dating a star tight end who had one of his greatest games ever, and a network puts them on the air briefly? That it bothers you? What does that say about your life? Judge people sometimes on the silly stuff that bothers them. It'll tell you a lot about them.

When I hear this whole thing about Taylor Swift… "I just want to watch football!" liar. You're lying. That's not true. A football telecast is not just football. In fact, the commercials for four hours before the Super Bowl will be widely watched. Did you know statistically in a three and a half hour NFL playoff broadcast or regular season broadcast just 18 minutes are actual football? And we have the data; we have the numbers. You don't turn away. There's coaches, cutaways, they show fans in Buffalo on fire, commercials, reviews. Eighteen minutes of real football. For the record, about the length of five Taylor Swift songs. Listen to this: the New York Times measured how long she was actually on the broadcast: do you know how long it is? On average, 25 seconds. In three and a half hours. Against the Ravens, it was up to a whopping 32 seconds. It was 14 Chiefs and Raiders on Christmas, 12 Chiefs and Bengals, 24 seconds Buffalo. Kansas City she was on for a minute against the Dolphins but it was an absolutely awful broadcast -- they should have had a concert in the middle of it, that would have been more interesting.

And why wouldn't CBS, which you know, has the Grammys, cross-promote the world's biggest pop star?

Hey listen I worked at the other network, I work at Fox. I've seen us jam people on TV shows I would never watch during football games and sporting events. "Don't forget to watch this right after the game!" I've already forgot about it. Let's get back to the game. But I don't have to rush to social media. I'm okay with it.

Here's the other thing that strikes me: Matthew McConaughey 'all right all right all Eminem, Michigan sporting events, we celebrated 80s 90s Jack Nicholson, Laker games. "It's cool! Saw Jack!" But a talented and beautiful woman is on the air, one who would never pay attention to lonely men, and it bothers them.

There's a stat out there: it's kind of uncomfortable for you, sad guys, that 50% of men never have real intimacy with a woman. That means the other 50% have multiple intimate relationships with women, and those ones that don't are angry and sad and lonely, and they are often misogynistic and resent women who didn't give them the time they think they deserve. We celebrate all these goofballs jumping on tables in Buffalo and cheese hats and men, and men and Matthew McConaughey and Drake and Jack Nicholson, men, and Eminem, and it's cool and 'can I get a selfie? And I can't believe I saw!' and the young, attractive, beautiful, talented woman comes on for 25 seconds, and you're bothered.

Again, judge people by the silly things that bother them.

This says nothing, this anger, this says nothing about Taylor Swift, it says everything about the men bothered by it.