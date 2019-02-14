Sports
Out Of Business: Store That Boycotted Nike Over Kaepernick

Prime Time Sports tried to stand against Nike's Colin Kaepernick ads. Womp womp.
By Frances Langum
Number one rule of being in business is knowing the business that you're in.

Prime Time Sports decided to be in the right wing business instead of the sporting goods business when they boycotted Nike merchandise, after Nike featured Colin Kaepernick in an advertising campaign.

Kaepernick himself has been punished by the NFL for kneeling during the national anthem, in protest of police violence against people of color. KOAA News 5:

[Store owner Stephen Martin] also canceled an autograph session with Brandon Marshall at his store back in 2016, to protest Marshall’s decision to kneel during the anthem.

“As much as I hate to admit this, perhaps there are more Brandon Marshall and Colin Kaepernick supporters out there than I realized,” said Martin.

He says online sales have also been a big factor in the 15% decline in sales he’s seen in the last three years.

Online sales of Nike swag, perhaps?


