Nike Sells Out New Colin Kaepernick Shoe In Minutes

According to one report, Colin Kaepernick is worth at least $6 billion to Nike since they signed him to an endorsement deal. Which begs the question, does he even need the NFL anymore? Probably not.

Source: CBS News

A sneaker bearing the likeness of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick proved an instant hit among Nike customers, selling out not long after the company announced Monday that it was available for sale. The Air Force 1 x Colin Kaepernick is no longer available after its release Monday in North America at Nike stores, select retailers and SNKRS, Nike said, declining to release sales figures. The sneaker's graphics include a portrait of Kaepernick, the former NFL player considered controversial in some sports quarters and a hero in others, especially among Nike's younger customer base.

Kaepernick tweeted the news yesterday.

The Colin Kaepernick x Nike Air Force 1 drops worldwide today. Link in bio. #TrueTo7 pic.twitter.com/Leo1hFNoyh — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 23, 2019

Not everyone is thrilled with his and Nike's success though. The kids at Fox & Friends whined loudly and repeatedly this morning - just as they are paid to - about the Kaepernick news. One of the hosts (Jillian Mele? I don't know. They all look the same to me.) called Kaepernick "disgusting".