Nike 30th Anniversary Ad Features Colin Kaepernick, Causing Republicans Heads To Explode

Nike released their 30th anniversary ad and it features none other than Colin Kaepernick- and wow, is it a powerful and stunning ad. This ad is specifically for their "Just Do It" motto and features the following saying:

"Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

WOW. Just wow.

BREAKING: Nike had been paying Colin Kaepernick all along, waiting for the right moment. That moment is now, as he becomes the face of the company’s 30th anniversary of the “Just Do It” campaign. pic.twitter.com/uccpDStbq5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 3, 2018

Nike signed Kaepernick back in 2011 and apparently kept paying him this whole time, although he was not used in any ads for the last 2 years.

Nike's Vice Presdient, Gino Fisanotti, told ESPN:

"We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward. We wanted to energize its meaning and introduce 'Just Do It' to a new generation of athletes."

Republican/Racist Twitter had a big old meltdown about it, burning and shredding their Nike apparel - after they had already bought it. Derp.

This idiot:

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

This idiot too:

Yep! Peace out @Nike

Another Marine and American cutting you out! pic.twitter.com/VSwPULSRUl — Brian Copeland (@F3Moist) September 3, 2018

This MAGA idiot:

This moron:

Many more of these pathetic, whiny tweets on twitter under the hashtag #BoycottNike, if you want a giggle.

Just last week, Kaepernick was given a huge win in court when a judge ruled that his collusion case against that NFL can go to trial, versus summary judgment, which the NFL wanted. This doesn't mean Kaepernick will necessarily prevail on his lawsuit, but it allows the case to move forward in a different fashion.

Let's see what kind of nasty tweet comes from twitler tomorrow morning. I am sure he has some deep thoughts to share about the NFL and protests and how athletes need to follow their masters orders.

Good job, Nike.

Update: YES, John Brennan. YES.