Rep. Lamar Smith: 'Better To Get News Directly From Trump'

The push to delegitimize the main stream media by Trump surrogates continued as Rep. Lamar Smith, the chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee needs to reassess his duties at that committee chair since he believes Donald Trump is the only person capable of delivering the news because he speaks "the unvarnished truth.”

Rep. Smith whined that if Donald was a Democrat, the media would be reporting on the new president much differently.

Lamar said the liberal media won't report that Trump is strong like bull. Or something to that effect.

Rep. Smith said, "No, the national liberal media won’t print that or air it or post it,” Smith said. “Better to get your news directly from the President. In fact, it might be the only way to get the unvarnished truth.”

Politifact reported that Trump's statements were either mostly false, false, or pants on fire 70% of the time.

The Toronto Star collected almost 500 lies Trump told during the campaign.

As Matt Shuman writes, "Smith is also chairman of the Media Fairness Caucus. A newsletter for the caucus published Tuesday proclaims, among other things, the headline “Breitbart News Surpasses 3 Million Likes.”